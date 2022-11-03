Decorations at last year’s China International Import Expo (CIIE), Shanghai. Photo: Xinhua
China looks to draw more foreign capital during Shanghai import trade fair, revive fortunes of annual event after Covid woes
- The event will feature success stories for foreign investors in the world’s second-largest economy to promote investment potential
- CIIE will reflect the positive role of foreign companies in upgrading China’s industrial mix and spurring social development, say organisers
Decorations at last year’s China International Import Expo (CIIE), Shanghai. Photo: Xinhua