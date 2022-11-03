A screen displays the Fed rate announcement on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on November 2. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong stocks slide as rate hikes seen choking growth, risk appetite with Fed signalling more tightening ahead
- The Fed signalled overnight it’s not yet done with taking interest rate to ‘sufficiently restrictive’ to douse inflation
- Stocks in Asian markets log early losses as investors are likely to be disappointed for not getting the Fed pivot to less hawkish path, JPMorgan says
