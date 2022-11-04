MSCI’s Baer Pettit says there’s ample room to deepen its cooperation with HKEX. Photo: Sam Tsang
MSCI affirms Hong Kong as ‘absolutely right partner’ for China access after ending licensing deal with Singapore Exchange

  • Hong Kong has become a major intermediary for mainland financial assets, MSCI’s chief operating officer Pettit says
  • Cooperation with HKEX may get even bigger either by building a new index or just licensing it ‘for the right product at the right time’

Peggy Sito
Updated: 8:30am, 4 Nov, 2022

