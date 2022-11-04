A pedestrian looks at the electronic screen displaying the stock prices outside a bank in Mong Kok, Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong stocks set for best week in 2 years as mainland China funds scoop up US$3.7 billion of bargains, bankers stay upbeat on city’s outlook
- Mainland funds have bought US$3.7 billion worth of shares in Hong Kong this week, adding to US$3.6 billion of inflows last week
- Global bankers showed optimism in Hong Kong’s role as a super-connector to China’s financial markets during an investment summit
