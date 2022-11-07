Tencent’s market valuation has fallen to around US$288 billion from a peak of US$941.8 billion. Photo: Reuters
Investors ask what is plaguing Tencent as stock goes downhill since failing to reach US$1 trillion in market cap
- Tencent’s third-quarter net income is expected to fall 36 per cent and revenue by 0.2 per cent, according to analysts’ estimates polled by Bloomberg
- The WeChat operator’s shares have fallen 46 per cent this year, taking the decline to 68 per cent from an all-time high in January 2021
