Installations near an entrance to the China International Import Expo (CIIE), in Shanghai. Photo: Xinhua
President Xi pledges to further open China’s markets, offering ‘big opportunities’ to the world ahead of trade fare
- As many as 3,000 foreign companies will display their latest products at the China International Import Expo, say organisers
- China’s tough travel curbs are stopping some international executives from attending, according to exhibitors
