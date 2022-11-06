Carrat is designed to help women avoid attack. Photo: Handout
Frenchman designs smart bracelet aimed at protecting women from assault, inspired by a painful personal experience
- Carrat is a piece of wearable tech in the form of a stylish bracelet with a connected mobile app, which alerts emergency contacts once activated
- Founder says he was inspired to create a device that can protect women from assault, after a terrible personal experience
