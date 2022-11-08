Visitors queue up for a look at German boiler maker Vaillant products at the CIIE in Shanghai on November 7, 2022. Photo: Daniel Ren
Visitors queue up for a look at German boiler maker Vaillant products at the CIIE in Shanghai on November 7, 2022. Photo: Daniel Ren
China International Import Expo
Business /  China Business

German exhibitors at import trade fair expect business ties with China to improve after Chancellor Scholz’s Beijing visit

  • About 200 German exhibitors are attending this year’s show, which will run through Thursday
  • China is now Germany’s largest trading partner, with total trade value between the two countries hitting US$235 billion last year

Daniel RenYaling JiangTracy Qu
Daniel Ren in Shanghai Yaling Jiang in Shanghaiand Tracy Qu in Shanghai

Updated: 9:59am, 8 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Visitors queue up for a look at German boiler maker Vaillant products at the CIIE in Shanghai on November 7, 2022. Photo: Daniel Ren
Visitors queue up for a look at German boiler maker Vaillant products at the CIIE in Shanghai on November 7, 2022. Photo: Daniel Ren
READ FULL ARTICLE