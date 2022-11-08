Visitors queue up for a look at German boiler maker Vaillant products at the CIIE in Shanghai on November 7, 2022. Photo: Daniel Ren
German exhibitors at import trade fair expect business ties with China to improve after Chancellor Scholz’s Beijing visit
- About 200 German exhibitors are attending this year’s show, which will run through Thursday
- China is now Germany’s largest trading partner, with total trade value between the two countries hitting US$235 billion last year
Visitors queue up for a look at German boiler maker Vaillant products at the CIIE in Shanghai on November 7, 2022. Photo: Daniel Ren