Pedestrians walk past an electronic billboard displaying the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong on October 11, 2022. The index slipped on Tuesday, halting a powerful surge so far this month. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong stocks retreat from 3-week high as traders find no catalysts to sustain China reopening bets
- Rising coronavirus infections undermine market optimism about an imminent end to China’s zero-Covid policy
- Stocks in Hong Kong have gained US$44.6 billion in market capitalisation from this month’s rally before today
