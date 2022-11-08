Zhong Shanshan, the founder and controlling shareholder of Nongfu Spring, tops an annual list of Chinese billionaires for the second straight year. Photo: Weibo
Tencent, ByteDance, Alibaba founders see fortunes plunge as China billionaire list loses nearly 300 members
- The number of billionaires on the annual Hurun China Rich List falls to 1,305, while their overall wealth declines by 18 per cent to US$3.5 trillion
- Nongfu Spring founder Zhong Shanshan tops the list for the second year, while Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing surpasses Pony Ma and Jack Ma
