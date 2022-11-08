Officials in protective aprons stand outside the boarded-up gate of a residential compound placed under lockdown on Tuesday as Covid-19 outbreaks continue in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Hopes of China easing Covid restrictions further take hold as market observers detect a delicate shift in tone
- While Beijing is committed to a zero-Covid policy, there are signs that a full reopening of the economy is on the cards amid a subtle shift in official tone
- Authorities have asked local governments to be ‘more precise’ in pandemic prevention and have tolerated some social media posts questioning the restrictive policies
Officials in protective aprons stand outside the boarded-up gate of a residential compound placed under lockdown on Tuesday as Covid-19 outbreaks continue in Beijing. Photo: Reuters