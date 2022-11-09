Coach has tied up the maker of White Rabbit candy to launch a range of products, including handbags. Photo: Handout
Coach has tied up the maker of White Rabbit candy to launch a range of products, including handbags. Photo: Handout
Consumers
Business /  China Business

Global brands think local as they tie up with state-owned entities to woo customers with China-centric products

  • US leather goods maker Coach has tied up with the state-owned Chinese company behind White Rabbit candy to launch a range of products aimed at the local market
  • Ikea has launched Fossta, a series of 32 products covering porcelain, textiles and home decorations for the Year of the Rabbit in 2023

Yaling Jiang
Yaling Jiang in Shanghai

Updated: 8:30am, 9 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Coach has tied up the maker of White Rabbit candy to launch a range of products, including handbags. Photo: Handout
Coach has tied up the maker of White Rabbit candy to launch a range of products, including handbags. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE