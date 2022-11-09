Coach has tied up the maker of White Rabbit candy to launch a range of products, including handbags. Photo: Handout
Global brands think local as they tie up with state-owned entities to woo customers with China-centric products
- US leather goods maker Coach has tied up with the state-owned Chinese company behind White Rabbit candy to launch a range of products aimed at the local market
- Ikea has launched Fossta, a series of 32 products covering porcelain, textiles and home decorations for the Year of the Rabbit in 2023
