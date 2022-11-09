An investor looks at an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai. Photo: AFP
An investor looks at an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong stock market
Business /  China Business

Hong Kong stocks falter as deflation concerns hit China’s economy, Apple supplier GoerTek slumps on production setback

  • Prices at factory gates fell in October for the first time since December 2020, showing weaker pricing power among Chinese manufacturers
  • GoerTek, which makes audio devices and earphones, said a major overseas customer had notified it of a halt in production

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 11:27am, 9 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
An investor looks at an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai. Photo: AFP
An investor looks at an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE