Freight rates have plunged by as much as 90 per cent in the last year and are expected to stabilise in the short term. Photo: AFP
Chinese freight carriers fear further price declines when new container ships take to the seas next year
- Shipping rates are likely to fall next year when freight operators take delivery of new vessels, say carriers at a major trade fair in Shanghai
- Freight rates have plunged by as much as 90 per cent in the last year from unprecedented highs when the pandemic disrupted supply
Freight rates have plunged by as much as 90 per cent in the last year and are expected to stabilise in the short term. Photo: AFP