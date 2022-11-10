A health worker administers CanSino Biologics’ inhalable Covid-19 vaccine in Lianyungang in China’s eastern Jiangsu province on November 3. Photo: AFP
CanSino’s inhaled Covid-19 vaccine brings Chinese drug maker back in favour with investors as shares double in past month

  • The Tianjin-based drug maker’s shares have more than doubled in Shanghai and risen 182 per cent in Hong Kong in the last month
  • At least 13 local governments, including Shanghai and Jiangsu, have started using CanSino’s nasal vaccine as a booster shot amid a flurry of outbreaks

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 4:35pm, 10 Nov, 2022

