A health worker administers CanSino Biologics’ inhalable Covid-19 vaccine in Lianyungang in China’s eastern Jiangsu province on November 3. Photo: AFP
CanSino’s inhaled Covid-19 vaccine brings Chinese drug maker back in favour with investors as shares double in past month
- The Tianjin-based drug maker’s shares have more than doubled in Shanghai and risen 182 per cent in Hong Kong in the last month
- At least 13 local governments, including Shanghai and Jiangsu, have started using CanSino’s nasal vaccine as a booster shot amid a flurry of outbreaks
A health worker administers CanSino Biologics’ inhalable Covid-19 vaccine in Lianyungang in China’s eastern Jiangsu province on November 3. Photo: AFP