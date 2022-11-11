The bull statues at the Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong stock market
Hong Kong stocks soar as China pledges to limit zero-Covid fallout while slower US inflation fuels optimism on Fed rate outlook

  • China’s Politburo Standing Committee will strive to reduce the impact of zero-Covid curbs on the economy, Xinhua reported
  • US consumer prices rose the least since the start of the year, fuelling bets on easier tightening pace by the Federal Reserve going forward

Jiaxing Li
Updated: 10:15am, 11 Nov, 2022

