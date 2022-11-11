The Upper Riverbank, a residential project by Longfor Group Holdings and KWG Group, located at 11 Muk Tai Street in Hong Kong’s Kai Tak area, on 27 September 2019. Photo: Martin Chan.
Longfor taps bond guarantee plan, sending stocks soaring amid hopes that China’s financial lifeline can save more property developers
- Longfor’s application to issue a 20 billion yuan midterm note was accepted by the National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors (Nafmii)
- That made Longfor Group Holding the first among China’s private-sector property developers to tap the central bank-backed bond guarantee programme
The Upper Riverbank, a residential project by Longfor Group Holdings and KWG Group, located at 11 Muk Tai Street in Hong Kong’s Kai Tak area, on 27 September 2019. Photo: Martin Chan.