Hong Kong and mainland Chinese consumers prefer contactless shopping even as the the Covid-19 pandemic eases, while also demanding an enhanced shopping experience that blends in-store experiences with online convenience, according to a study released on Monday. Consumers have become used to online shopping since the onset of the pandemic and find it more convenient than going in a a bricks-and-mortar, said Daniel Hui Chui-shun, partner and head of consumer and retail at KPMG China. Along with a greater reliance on online shopping, 80 per cent of consumers from nine Greater Bay Area cities on the mainland and 61 per cent from Hong Kong prefer contactless shopping, according to the joint study by KPMG, GS1 and HSBC. “While consumers continue to migrate from physical stores to online shopping, [shoppers] expect a seamless omnichannel experience,” said Yvonne Yiu, managing director and regional co-head of global payments solutions at HSBC. The rate of digital payment adoption has begun to accelerate in Hong Kong and has seen HSBC’s digital payment collection solution, Business Collect, adopted by 50 per cent more merchants in the first half of 2022, compared with the same period last year, according to Yiu. “We expect consumers will have higher expectations towards the online retail and payment journey, as they are more accustomed to the convenient and holistic experience brought by technology,” said Yiu. Yet bricks-and-mortar stores still play an important role when it comes to customer engagement as consumers continue to place emphasis on trust and interaction with salespeople in store. Some 18 per cent of consumers in both regions said they can live without physical retail shops, a figure that has dropped 5 per cent in the bay area and 6 per cent in Hong Kong from last year as pandemic restrictions have eased. Chinese consumers show more caution and price sensitivity: survey “Consumers would like to go out and try, touch and feel the new products before shopping online,” said Hui. Consumers in Hong Kong and the broader region valued the opinion of store assistants and advice from family and friends more than key opinion leaders and online reviews. Hui said that he believed the large number of social media influencers in China has saturated the market and made it difficult to discern honest opinion from endorsement, leading shoppers to value the opinion of friends and store assistants. Physical stores still play an important role to spread a brand’s messages on its sustainability commitments. Foreign brands a bright spot amid bleak Singles’ Day shopping festival “Sustainability is one of the top consumer expectations, so if you only have a website to deliver the message [it] may not be enough,” said Hui. Although consumers are more concerned about environmental sustainability, they are less willing to pay a premium price for goods made by companies that embrace such commitments. As technology has brought more convenience, consumers have become even more demanding and still expect an enhanced experience – better delivery options, less added-on fees and streamlined ability to make returns, without having to pay price premiums. Gen Z, those born in the mid to late 1990s, in particular expects brands to use artificial intelligence, augmented reality and other new technologies to enhance the customer experience. Consumers in China’s Greater Bay Area cities are increasingly interested in the opportunities the metaverse may offer in terms of connecting with brands, with 45 per cent saying they would use the medium to view or virtually try on products before buying. However, retailers surveyed said metaverse technology is not yet good enough to create the desired customer experience. In Hong Kong, Taobao was the most popular e-commerce site for apparel, while HKTV mall led in food and drinks and beauty and wellness for shoppers in Hong Kong. In China’s bay area cities, Taobao dominated the apparel and food and drinks category. While 73 per cent of those surveyed prefer it for clothes shopping, only 48 per cent use it for buying food and drinks compared with 60 per cent two years ago.