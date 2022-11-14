A blazing sun silhouettes visitors to Signal Hill in Los Angeles on a hot day, as a brutal heat wave hit Southern California in September 2022. Photo: Los Angeles Times/TNS
COP27: Climate change is threatening our health and forcing insurers to adapt
- Between 2030 and 2050, climate change is expected to cause around 250,000 additional deaths a year, the WHO estimates
- While few insurance products geared for individuals are indexed specifically to the impact of climate change, demand is growing
A blazing sun silhouettes visitors to Signal Hill in Los Angeles on a hot day, as a brutal heat wave hit Southern California in September 2022. Photo: Los Angeles Times/TNS