The Beijing Daxing International Airport. The overall number of flights to China booked on Trip.com rose 27 per cent from last Friday to Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Online searches for flights to China soar after Beijing slashes Covid-19 testing, quarantine requirements, Trip.com says
- Searches for flights to China from the US soared 136 per cent over the weekend between November 11 and 13
- The latest policy announcements suggest that Beijing is paving the way for a gradual reopening, HSBC economist says
