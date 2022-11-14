The Beijing Daxing International Airport. The overall number of flights to China booked on Trip.com rose 27 per cent from last Friday to Sunday. Photo: Reuters
The Beijing Daxing International Airport. The overall number of flights to China booked on Trip.com rose 27 per cent from last Friday to Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus China
Business /  China Business

Online searches for flights to China soar after Beijing slashes Covid-19 testing, quarantine requirements, Trip.com says

  • Searches for flights to China from the US soared 136 per cent over the weekend between November 11 and 13
  • The latest policy announcements suggest that Beijing is paving the way for a gradual reopening, HSBC economist says

Pearl Liu
Pearl Liu

Updated: 9:15pm, 14 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The Beijing Daxing International Airport. The overall number of flights to China booked on Trip.com rose 27 per cent from last Friday to Sunday. Photo: Reuters
The Beijing Daxing International Airport. The overall number of flights to China booked on Trip.com rose 27 per cent from last Friday to Sunday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE