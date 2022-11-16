A man walks next to the large screen showing stock exchange and economic data in Shanghai in October 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE
China market bulls face Goldman, UBS data showing global fund exodus persists while economy remains lethargic
- Portfolio outflows from Chinese stock and bond markets amounted to US$21 billion in October versus US$16 billion in September, Goldman reports showed
- Recent new-found optimism may be challenged by UBS Group’s high-frequency data showing growth remains weak in the first two weeks of November
