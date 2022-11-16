Visitors to the Shanghai Disney Resort when it reopened after a two-month shutdown on June 30, 2022. Photo: Reuters.
Shanghai Disney Resort to partially reopen as Covid-19 abates in China’s commercial hub
- Disneytown, the Wishing Star Park and the Disneyland Hotel will resume operations on November 17 on the outskirts of China’s commercial hub
- Disneyland theme park and the Toy Story Hotel remain shut, according to Shanghai Disney Resort, without saying when they would reopen
