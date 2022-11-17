Optimism is growing among some analysts and fund managers that the slump in Chinese stocks over the past two years has likely run its course. The Hang Seng Index, a benchmark dominated by Chinese tech stocks, has risen more than 20 per cent this month, entering bull-market territory and shedding its tag as the world’s top major-index loser as recently as last quarter. The CSI 300 Index of onshore stocks gained 10 per cent over the same period. HSBC’s local asset-management venture sees a turning point for corporate earnings, while China International Capital Corp (CICC) predicted the city’s market could rally by up to 25 per cent next year. Citic Securities, the mainland’s biggest publicly traded brokerage, expects onshore stocks to profit from a shift in China’s zero-Covid policy. “We have seen a policy bottom, and the end of the tunnel for China and Hong Kong [markets] is around the corner,” said Dai Kang, a strategist at GF Securities in Shanghai. “Corporate earnings have largely troughed, and investors now expect a re-acceleration in growth.” Beijing last week loosened its Covid-19 restrictions , seen as a precursor to its eventual exit from the much-maligned anti-pandemic regime. At the same time, financial-market regulators also eased funding access in the property industry , an economic pillar crushed by Beijing’s “three red lines” measures to curb excessive debt since August 2020. Signs of thawing China-US tensions and the possibility of a slower pace of US interest-rate increases have also lifted sentiment. Since the coronavirus outbreak in early 2020, Beijing’s zero-Covid approach, the housing-market crisis and the crackdown in the tech sector have turned markets in both Hong Kong and mainland China into global laggards. To be sure, data published this week from Goldman Sachs and UBS may sprinkle some caution over the market . Foreign funds continued to pull their money out of Chinese equities and bonds in October, while high-frequency data showed economic growth remains lethargic so far in November. “The conditions for a sustainable rally in Chinese stocks have not been met,” strategists at BCA Research said in a report on Wednesday. “China’s exit from its zero-Covid policy will be long and gradual despite [recent] adjustments. The stimulus measures are still inadequate relative to the forces exerting downward pressures on the economy.” Yet, stocks are cheap enough, according to CICC. Valuations may expand by between 12 and 18 per cent in 2023 to a range of between 9 and 9.5 times earnings as the market has largely priced in the tight liquidity environment stoked by the Federal Reserve’s policy tightening, it added. China’s new home prices see sharpest decline in 7 years as woes persist Members of the Hang Seng Index once traded at a 40 per cent average discount to their book value, the cheapest on record, according to Bloomberg data. The price-earnings multiple for CSI 300 members cheapened to a level last seen during the height of the China-US trade war in 2018. Corporate earnings may increase between 6 and 10 per cent next year, with consumer companies leading the recovery, CICC said. The 73 companies on the Hang Seng Index are expected to report a 31 per cent profit decline this year, Bloomberg data shows. “Hong Kong stocks will have more room to rebound, underpinned by corporate earnings momentum in the second half of next year if the pandemic policy is further optimised,” said Liu Gang, an analyst at the Chinese investment bank. Beijing property policy moves seen as ‘turning point’ for troubled sector Elsewhere, the softening stance on the property sector is cheering analysts at UBS and UK-based money managers at Abrdn. They view the measure to turn on the liquidity tap as a turning point for the downtrodden sector. “We recommend raising stock positions now,” said Qin Peijing, an analyst at Citic Securities. “Trading focus has now shifted to the policy effects from policy expectations. Improvements in the economy will gain traction after the adjustment of pandemic-control measures.”