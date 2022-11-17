People visit the booth of Chinese carmaker BYD during the China Motor Show (Tianjin) 2022 in north China’s Tianjin, on November 10, 2022. Photo: Xinhua
Warren Buffett-backed Chinese EV maker BYD plans to challenge Land Rover and Mercedes-Benz in luxury car market
- Founder and CEO Wang Chuanfu said the Shenzhen-based carmaker will roll out a Yangwang-branded SUV priced above US$140,000 in the first quarter
- The billionaire did not specify the car’s features, but sources say it aims to challenge Land Rover’s Discovery and Mercedes-Benz’s G-class models
