An electronic screen outside the Exchange Square in Central, hong Kong displays the stock figures for companies including Tencent and Meituan. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong stocks slide as Tencent’s report signals tech weakness, NetEase sinks after Blizzard ends gaming deal
- Stocks fall for a second day as PBOC warns about rising inflation while Tencent’s report card shows underlying weakness in tech sector
- Meituan slumps on stock overhang risk as Tencent offers its stake in the food-delivery platform as dividend to shareholders
