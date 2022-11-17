A residential area of Shanghai. The impact of Beijing’s support will be subject to the extent and timing, as well as the effectiveness of these measures, according to Moody’s. Photo: Bloomberg
Moody’s says Beijing’s support for property sector not enough to dispel gloomy outlook

  • Uncertainties around an economic slowdown, zero-Covid restrictions and fear that pre-sold homes might not be completed are all weighing on the sector, rating agency says
  • Contracted property sales will continue to fall 10 per cent to 15 per cent by the end of 2023 due to weak demand, senior analyst says

Yulu Ao and Pearl Liu

Updated: 7:54pm, 17 Nov, 2022

