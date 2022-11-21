A woman walks past a display showing stock exchange data in Shanghai. Chinese tech stocks like Alibaba and Tencent have surged in recent weeks on improving business outlook. Photo: EPA-EFE
Tencent, Alibaba earnings reports brighten outlook for tech giants as bets on China reopening draw more funds
- Tencent Holdings returned to profit growth in the third quarter after posting declines over the past two quarters
- While Alibaba posted a net loss of 20.6 billion yuan, it was profitable under the Chinese accounting standard as net income rose 19 per cent
