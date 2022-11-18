An electronic board displays the latest stock transactions outside Exchange Square in Hong Kong’s Central in this file photo from October. Photo: May Tse
Noodle maker Tingyi, property firm China Resources Mixc Lifestyle Services and Haier to join Hang Seng Index from December 5
- Rebalancing exercise will increase the number of index constituents to 76 from 73, and provisionally boost their capitalisation to HK$11.12 trillion
- Technology stocks will continue to be the main source of new additions, despite some turbulence in the sector, trader says
