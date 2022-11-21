epa10262578 A man walks next to the large screen showing stock and economic data in Shanghai in October 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE
Don’t chase China market rebound as weak foundation attracts stock bears, JPMorgan says
- Investors should not chase high-flying Chinese stocks as market fundamentals are still weak, JPMorgan Private Bank says
- China’s softening stance on zero-Covid will be tested amid a flare-up in cases in southern Guangdong province, it said
