General image showing the stock market, taken around Mong Kok. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong stocks slump by most in two weeks as China reopening bets unravel amid a flare-up in Covid cases
- Stocks halt a three-week rally, after China reported the first Covid-related death in six months
- Tingyi and China Resources Mixc advance, while Haier Smart Home slips before their official inclusion into the Hang Seng Index on December 5
