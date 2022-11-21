General image showing the stock market, taken around Mong Kok. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong stocks slump by most in two weeks as China reopening bets unravel amid a flare-up in Covid cases

  • Stocks halt a three-week rally, after China reported the first Covid-related death in six months
  • Tingyi and China Resources Mixc advance, while Haier Smart Home slips before their official inclusion into the Hang Seng Index on December 5

Jiaxing Li
Jiaxing Li

Updated: 12:42pm, 21 Nov, 2022

