A woman shows her health check QR code as she and others line up to get their routine test in Beijing on November 8. Photo: AP
Hong Kong stocks slide for 5th day as China faces near-record Covid cases in blow to policy-pivot market bulls
- Covid-19 cases approach the highest daily tally on record in mainland China, a blow to market bulls betting on an imminent reopening of the economy
- Stocks are headed for a fifth day of losses, the longest losing run in a month
