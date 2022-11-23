Visitors take photos of a car from BYD at the Chengdu Motor Show in August this year. The carmaker reported a 142 per cent jump in year-on-year sales last month. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese electric-car buyers opt for cheaper models as gloomy economic outlook takes toll on sales
- Sales of new-energy vehicles fell 9 per cent month on month to 556,000 units in October, according to the China Passenger Car Association
- Mercedes-Benz cut prices of its flagship EQS battery-powered cars by as much as 230,000 yuan (US$32,150) to boost flagging sales
