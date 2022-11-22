People line up to take a nucleic acid test for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a testing booth in Beijing on November 15. Photo: Reuters
People line up to take a nucleic acid test for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a testing booth in Beijing on November 15. Photo: Reuters
China pledges to carefully vet Covid-testing companies in IPO pipeline amid concerns about earnings outlook

  • Statement by Shanghai and Shenzhen bourses came after local media questioned lax approvals for such IPOs given limited growth prospects
  • At least four such companies have applied to list on the ChiNext board in Shenzhen

Zhang Shidong in Shanghaiand Jiaxing Li in Hong Kong

Updated: 6:00pm, 22 Nov, 2022

