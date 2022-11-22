People line up to take a nucleic acid test for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a testing booth in Beijing on November 15. Photo: Reuters
China pledges to carefully vet Covid-testing companies in IPO pipeline amid concerns about earnings outlook
- Statement by Shanghai and Shenzhen bourses came after local media questioned lax approvals for such IPOs given limited growth prospects
- At least four such companies have applied to list on the ChiNext board in Shenzhen
