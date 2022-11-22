‘We will build a capital market with Chinese characteristics so the market can allocate resources effectively,’ said Yi Huiman, chairman of the CSRC. Photo: Simon Song
State-owned companies surge as China’s top regulator pledges to build ‘capital market with Chinese characteristics’
- New system will better reflect the valuation of listed companies, said Yi Huiman, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission
- China Railway Construction Corporation, China Communications Construction Company and China Haisum Engineering all jumped by the daily limit
