State-owned companies surge as China’s top regulator pledges to build ‘capital market with Chinese characteristics’

  • New system will better reflect the valuation of listed companies, said Yi Huiman, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission
  • China Railway Construction Corporation, China Communications Construction Company and China Haisum Engineering all jumped by the daily limit

Jiaxing Li
Updated: 6:49pm, 22 Nov, 2022

