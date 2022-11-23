An Apollo Go driverless taxi seen on the roads in Wuhan. Photo: Handout
Baidu sees surge in autonomous taxi usage, boding well for driverless technology in the world’s largest EV market
- Last November, Baidu and Pony AI became the first two mainland firms to be allowed to charge passengers using their autonomous taxis
- Analyst says ‘rising interest in robotaxis reflects increasing demand for fully driverless passenger vehicles used by households’
