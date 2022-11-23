An electronic board displays the Hang Seng Index on November 11 in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong stocks advance on tech-sector earnings boost while Covid flare-up in China tempers optimism
- Report cards from Kuaishou and Baidu underpin optimism about tech sector’s earnings outlook
- Covid-19 cases in mainland China are causing investors to reassess ‘reopening bets’ after recent market pullback
An electronic board displays the Hang Seng Index on November 11 in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: EPA-EFE