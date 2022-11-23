Unfinished apartment buildings stand at a residential complex in Guilin, in China’s Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region. Photo: Reuters
Unfinished apartment buildings stand at a residential complex in Guilin, in China’s Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region. Photo: Reuters
China property
China’s ‘Volcker moment’ is finally over but housing market will take time to recover, Nomura economist Lu Ting says

  • Lu Ting had warned about the China housing market risk in August 2021
  • Beijing’s policy has reached a turning point, but the property market has not yet hit a bottom, Nomura economist says

Updated: 12:52pm, 23 Nov, 2022

