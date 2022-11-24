Hong Kong stocks rose for a second day on speculation China will lower borrowing costs to revive the economy. Minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last meeting showed most policymakers are turning less hawkish amid concerns about recession. The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.5 per cent higher at 17,614.30 at the noon break. The Hang Seng Tech Index gained 0.7 per cent while the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.1 per cent. Country Garden led a surge among Chinese developers, jumping 11 per cent to HK$2.62 while Longfor Group surged 9 per cent to HK$20.45. HSBC gained 1.3 per cent to HK$45.80 and Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing rose 1.2 per cent to HK$292. Losses in tech leaders like Meituan and Xiaomi tempered optimism amid record-high Covid-19 cases in mainland China. China will use more monetary tools, including the reduction in the amount of funds commercial lenders keep as reserves, to boost lending, the State Council said on Wednesday. The central bank typically cuts banks’ reserve requirement ratio within days of such comments. China last cut the ratio on April 25, the only such reduction this year, and twice in 2021, despite rapid signs of deterioration in the economy. “Monetary easing and adjustments to pandemic-control measures will help restore industrial production and consumer spending,” said Cao Xunte, a strategist at Shengang Securities. “Corporate earnings are expected to trend up. They will continue to boost low-valuation stocks.” Stocks also advanced following overnight gains in US equities, as traders seized on a dovish tilt among Fed officials. A substantial majority of participants judged that a slowing in the pace of increase “would soon be appropriate” while some members expressed concerns rate hikes might ultimately “exceed what was required” to tame inflation. Pershing founder Ackman shorting Hong Kong dollar as peg made no sense “The general tone of the members confirmed that the committee was leaning towards moving away from jumbo rate hikes,” Saxo analysts wrote in a report. “The message remained less hawkish than what the Fed potentially needs to deliver at this point given the considerable easing in financial conditions.” China recorded 29,754 new infections on Wednesday, surpassing the pandemic-high of 29,317 on April 13, with Guangzhou and Chongqing cities making up most of new cases. Stocks retreated earlier this week as the flare-up undermined bets for a pivot in zero-Covid policy. Elsewhere, Meituan dropped 0.7 per cent to HK$137.40 before its quarterly report card on Friday. Prosus, Tencent’s biggest foreign shareholder, said that it will treat Meituan shares as “assets for sale” when they arrive as interim dividends from the WeChat operator in January. Meituan set to display business resilience in third quarter Meituan probably posted a third-quarter loss of 986.8 million yuan (US$138.2 million) based on the international accounting standard, narrowing from a loss of 10 billion yuan a year ago, according to analysts tracked by Bloomberg. LX Technology Group, which offers technical subscription and data life cycle management services, fell 3.8 per cent to HK$7.31 on its first day of trading in Hong Kong. Another debutant Hunan New Wellink Advanced Metallic Material, which makes products like spherical zinc powders, fell 0.5 per cent to 9.55 in Beijing. Other major Asian markets advanced. Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 1.1 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.6 per cent and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 0.3 per cent.