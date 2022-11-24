Tourists pose with an inflatable Donald Duck figure at Wishing Star Park of Disney Resort in Shanghai on June 10, 2022. Photo: Xinhua
Shanghai Disneyland to reopen after 25-day hiatus, despite rising Covid-19 cases and controls in the city
- The Disneyland park and a Toy Story-themed hotel have been closed since October 31, although some resort operations resumed on November 17
- Shanghai has tightened restrictions for incoming travellers, with daily cases hitting the highest level since July
