Electric cars will account for over 35 per cent of sales of vehicles next year in mainland China, according to Fitch. Photo: EPA-EFE
EVs will account for 35 per cent of car sales in China next year as growing range of electric models lures motorists, says Fitch Ratings

  • New-energy vehicle sales will see strong growth as more motorists ditch their petrol cars, says the credit rating agency
  • ‘With the entry of more new brands, next year will be a year of fierce competition,’ says Fitch

Yujie Xue
Yujie Xue in Shenzhen

Updated: 7:46pm, 24 Nov, 2022

