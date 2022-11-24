Electric cars will account for over 35 per cent of sales of vehicles next year in mainland China, according to Fitch. Photo: EPA-EFE
EVs will account for 35 per cent of car sales in China next year as growing range of electric models lures motorists, says Fitch Ratings
- New-energy vehicle sales will see strong growth as more motorists ditch their petrol cars, says the credit rating agency
- ‘With the entry of more new brands, next year will be a year of fierce competition,’ says Fitch
Electric cars will account for over 35 per cent of sales of vehicles next year in mainland China, according to Fitch. Photo: EPA-EFE