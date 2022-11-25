Security personnel wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) guards the entrance to a residential area under lockdown in Beijing on November 22. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong stocks face weekly loss as record Covid cases, snap lockdowns in China jolt investors
- China starts to reimpose snap lockdowns in some places to curb infections, creating doubts about recent bets for an early end to zero-Covid policy
- The Hang Seng Index is headed for an almost 3 per cent weekly loss after Covid-19 cases reached an all-time high since the Wuhan outbreak
Security personnel wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) guards the entrance to a residential area under lockdown in Beijing on November 22. Photo: AFP