Tesla has been affected by a string of recalls over a range of issues in the US and China. Photo: AFP
Tesla recalls 80,000 cars across 3 models in China as regulator asks EV maker to fix software, seat belt issues
- The Chinese regulator has asked Tesla to fix a glitch in the battery management system of some 68,000 Model S and Model X cars
- Tesla has also been told to inspect some 12,000 Model 3 cars with seat belt problems
