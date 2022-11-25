Tesla has been affected by a string of recalls over a range of issues in the US and China. Photo: AFP
Tesla recalls 80,000 cars across 3 models in China as regulator asks EV maker to fix software, seat belt issues

  • The Chinese regulator has asked Tesla to fix a glitch in the battery management system of some 68,000 Model S and Model X cars
  • Tesla has also been told to inspect some 12,000 Model 3 cars with seat belt problems

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 4:15pm, 25 Nov, 2022

