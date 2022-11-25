The AI-based drug discovery market is expected to grow to US$5.6 billion by 2029 from US$626.6 million last year. Photo: Shutterstock
Victor Li’s CK Life Sciences teams up with Chinese AI pharmaceutical firm XtalPi to develop cancer vaccines
- The Hong Kong-listed healthcare company and XtalPi aim to use an AI platform to discover and design preclinical tumour vaccine candidates
- It is the latest partnership between an artificial intelligence-powered innovator and a traditional healthcare company, as AI adoption in the drugs sector accelerates
