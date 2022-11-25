Pedestrians walk past Gieves and Hawkes’ flagship store in London. Photo: Bloomberg
Britain’s Frasers Group buys Gieves and Hawkes in further dismantling of Chinese fashion tycoon Qiu Yafu’s empire
- Chinese fashion tycoon Qiu Yafu acquired the 250-year-old Saville Row tailor five years ago as part of an ill-fated attempt to build China’s version of LVMH
- Hong Kong-listed Trinity put the tailor up for sale in July after entering liquidation last year
Pedestrians walk past Gieves and Hawkes’ flagship store in London. Photo: Bloomberg