Workers in protective gear at a neighborhood placed under Covid-19 lockdown in Beijing on November 21, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
Goldman’s top picks in China reopening playbook face treacherous path amid Covid-19 surge, new lockdowns and protests
- Goldman Sachs’ top picks as China reopening plays have suffered a 4 per cent loss on average since the list was published on November 6
- ‘I’m pretty confident that six months from now, a lot of these consumer stocks will be higher’, strategist Timothy Moe said in briefing last week
