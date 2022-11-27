A worker checks car batteries at a factory for Xinwangda Electric Vehicle Battery in Nanjing, China, on March 12, 2021. Photo: AFP
A worker checks car batteries at a factory for Xinwangda Electric Vehicle Battery in Nanjing, China, on March 12, 2021. Photo: AFP
Electric & new energy vehicles
Business /  China Business

Chinese EV battery producers will exceed domestic electric-car makers’ demand threefold in 2025: report

  • EV battery makers will increase capacity six times between this year and 2025, according to a report in a newspaper run by the State Council
  • After aggressive expansion, EV battery producers must secure more business from overseas carmakers to absorb the excess capacity, analysts say

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 5:00pm, 27 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A worker checks car batteries at a factory for Xinwangda Electric Vehicle Battery in Nanjing, China, on March 12, 2021. Photo: AFP
A worker checks car batteries at a factory for Xinwangda Electric Vehicle Battery in Nanjing, China, on March 12, 2021. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE