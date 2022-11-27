A worker checks car batteries at a factory for Xinwangda Electric Vehicle Battery in Nanjing, China, on March 12, 2021. Photo: AFP
Chinese EV battery producers will exceed domestic electric-car makers’ demand threefold in 2025: report
- EV battery makers will increase capacity six times between this year and 2025, according to a report in a newspaper run by the State Council
- After aggressive expansion, EV battery producers must secure more business from overseas carmakers to absorb the excess capacity, analysts say
A worker checks car batteries at a factory for Xinwangda Electric Vehicle Battery in Nanjing, China, on March 12, 2021. Photo: AFP