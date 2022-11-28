A man walks past a display showing the latest stock exchange data in Shanghai in November 2022. Photo; EPA-EFE
A man walks past a display showing the latest stock exchange data in Shanghai in November 2022. Photo; EPA-EFE
Hong Kong stock market
Business /  China Business

Alibaba, JD.com slide with Hong Kong stocks as China Covid lockdowns spark protests, hit large chunk of economic capacity

  • Unrest stoked by China’s strict zero-Covid policy sends the Hang Seng Index tumbling to a two-week low amid heightened risk to economy
  • Goldman estimates cities with high-risk districts account for 65 per cent of GDP, odds of early reopening may include ‘forced and disorderly exit’

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 12:17pm, 28 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A man walks past a display showing the latest stock exchange data in Shanghai in November 2022. Photo; EPA-EFE
A man walks past a display showing the latest stock exchange data in Shanghai in November 2022. Photo; EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE