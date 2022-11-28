A man walks past a display showing the latest stock exchange data in Shanghai in November 2022. Photo; EPA-EFE
Alibaba, JD.com slide with Hong Kong stocks as China Covid lockdowns spark protests, hit large chunk of economic capacity
- Unrest stoked by China’s strict zero-Covid policy sends the Hang Seng Index tumbling to a two-week low amid heightened risk to economy
- Goldman estimates cities with high-risk districts account for 65 per cent of GDP, odds of early reopening may include ‘forced and disorderly exit’
