The logo of China Evergrande Group is displayed on a building in Shenzhen. The developer is reeling under US$300 billion of debt. Photo: Bloomberg
Evergrande crisis: Chinese developer’s Shenzhen plot sold to local government-backed buyer for US$1 billion

  • The 10,376-square-metre plot in Shenzhen’s Nanshan district was sold to government-backed Shenzhen Anju Jianye Investment Operation
  • Evergrande bought the land in 2017 for 5.55 billion yuan with the aim of building a 71-storey tower to house its headquarters

Yulu Ao
Updated: 3:39pm, 28 Nov, 2022

