The logo of China Evergrande Group is displayed on a building in Shenzhen. The developer is reeling under US$300 billion of debt. Photo: Bloomberg
Evergrande crisis: Chinese developer’s Shenzhen plot sold to local government-backed buyer for US$1 billion
- The 10,376-square-metre plot in Shenzhen’s Nanshan district was sold to government-backed Shenzhen Anju Jianye Investment Operation
- Evergrande bought the land in 2017 for 5.55 billion yuan with the aim of building a 71-storey tower to house its headquarters
