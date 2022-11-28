Some stock trades betting on the China reopening theme have lost traction amid a flare-up in Covid-19 cases across the country. Photo: Reuters
Citic, CICC and Haitong’s calls for a sustained China stock market rebound fail to enthuse investors amid unrest
- While brokerages expect the fine-tuning of Covid restrictions to provide momentum, traders are reluctant to make further bets after an initial bout of excitement
- A CSI 300 sub-gauge of consumer-discretionaries and staples has dropped at least 2.5 per cent since November 11, when pandemic-control guidelines were announced
