Li said the company runs a made-to-order business model and would not normally keep a large stock of spare parts. Photo: via Reuters
Nio boss William Li pledges to up production after Chinese EV start-up faced yet more supply-chain disruption
- Li has sent dozens of employees to some of its vendors to help minimise future supply-chain constraints
- Investors and customers have been rattled by five major disruptions to production this year caused by China’s coronavirus measures
